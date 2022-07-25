Hermant evokes a Messi, “very involved, very professional”, which delights the staff

Arnaud Hermant, journalist, spoke in The Evening Team, about 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi. He assures that the staff, Luis Campos are very satisfied with the involvement of The Pulga and would be delighted to see the player so involved.

“Messi, the staff are very happy with it. The staff finds him very involved, very professional. He finds him in good shape. He’s not on top yet, but he’s pretty good. […] What is interesting is that perceives Christophe Galtier, his staff and Luis Campos, a boy involved. He’s a honed Lionel Messi who came back earlier than asked. »

It’s always the kind of good news we like to hear. When the best player in history (potentially) is involved, it bodes very well for the season. We are far from last year when his smile was absent and where we expected him to exert pressure even once in the match (it’s a bit exaggerated, but that’s the idea) .

He questioned himself and above all, he seems to have adapted to his new life. He also said that we had to do better this season after the setbacks of last year. He remains a major player and if he puts in the ingredients, all of PSG will smile. Now we are waiting for confirmation in an official match. He must take the Parisian club to a new level.







