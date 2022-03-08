Hermes Croatto presents his vulnerable side

At this stage of his career, the singer-songwriter Hermes Croatto He decided to shed a heavy load and continue on his way with light luggage, which marks another phase in which he feels comfortable being in his own shoes.

It has been a lot of learning, to open his heart, bare his soul and not be afraid to sing, something that at one point paralyzed him. His most recent musical theme “Respiro Perdón”, according to what he narrates, took him back to his childhood, to go in search of that child that he was and who needed to heal certain traumas that marked him.

That honesty left her embodied in the new single to once and for all, stop carrying them and evolve in what she is so passionate about.

“Although since I was a child I was always linked to music in some way, I did have many situations, many traumas from my childhood that did not allow me to evolve in music. I realized that even though one heals and forgives, there were things that were still there. I needed to make a song to literally cleanse myself of that. I decided that if I am really going to open my heart and make a record, start singing my life and make this a crucial part of it, I think the public also deserves to see this vulnerable side of me.” the time he stressed the importance of breathing forgiveness from the past.

Being the son of two parents who dedicated themselves to the world of entertainment, he stressed that “the artistry” is very beautiful, but in the same way he recognized that there are many things that are fallacious, that they are the story, “the movie”.

“As in the house of all artists, it also happened in my house and they touched me very closely. Having to grab a magazine for now and see my parents. My mom was there beating up my old man in the magazine, this and that. So, you know, everything said in a way, a bit like a novel. At the moment it was ‘wow, is this reality? Is this what I really want for my life?”, the artist, son of the late singer-songwriter, was honest Tony Croatto and the actress and singer Glorivee Viera.

While leaning on his guitar, that instrument that makes him feel safe and comfortable, as if it were part of himself, he also recounted another experience lived at the age of 9, which marked him and made him not believe in his talent to sing. .

“I went with pa’ for some trovas, and I’m not a troubadour, but I tried, and a drunk told me I didn’t know how to sing, that I was a disaster singing, how dare I. That guy broke me. He told me it was crap and that hit me hard. I was years years of years that I did not sing, “he added.

However, he points out that the new theme, from the hand of the producer Edward Goat and in collaboration with the singer-songwriter Sie7e (David Rodriguez), It was perfect to make a complete healing -as the song itself highlights- and now set his sights on the evolution of folk music in collaboration with them.

“In the song, if you look, and you take my voice out of your mind and listen to what is happening in that choir, what you actually hear there are the typical mountain instruments, such as the güiro, bongo, guitar and cuatro. The other thing that Eduardo brings is to complement that folklore and it was very cool”, he said about “Respiro Perdón”, which brings sounds of Puerto Rican folklore and in which he uses Taíno words.

The music video for the song took him back to his childhood, moving him to a place identical to his home where he grew up in Caimito. Recorded in the mountains of Cayey and directed by filmmaker David Norris, the singer-songwriter creates a campfire where he symbolically burns part of that past that he had to let go of in order to evolve. His son, Mauro Croatto, is also part of it, personifying his father in his childhood stage.

An honest and collaborative meeting with Cabra and Sie7e

Hermes has a lot of admiration for Eduardo Cabra, that’s why recording with him was one of those longings that he kept on his wish list, without denying that he saw it as something distant. However, a meeting between the two, which later added Sie7e to the equation as a fundamental piece, resulted in “the beauty of collaboration”.

“Respiro Perdón” is the first of five songs that will soon be released on an EPK, which It will combine the rhythms and instruments of Puerto Rican folklore, but with electronic and multicultural elements, with different themes, including heartbreak.

“The fact that the songs are very different from each other is also important. Many times when we talk about Puerto Rican folklore we stay on patriotic or Christmas themes. My interest is to seek an evolution of that folklore, take it out of what we are used to listening to, not only to celebrate Christmas, and take it so that you can listen to it in your car, in your day to day life. It’s still guitar, guiro, bongo and cuatro, but with another ‘frosting’ and other little things, that’s where Eduardo comes in with other sounds, with that magic that only he has”, added the singer, who describes said joint as “ a gift of life”.

An echo of his father

Hermes made it clear that when he gave up the fear of singing it was precisely to get closer to his father. Performing his songs for several years has been a way of keeping him close. However, he assures that the time has come for his own songs to take flight now.

“When I started in music, it was actually to rediscover my father’s spirit, I missed him a lot and at the moment it was like picking up the guitar and feeling him, singing his songs, looking for him. At the moment that little by little was taking a pulse more of my own and I already feel that I am completely myself. Papi always comes out in all my songs in one way or another, and that is something that I have also struggled with, but he is simply a very important figure in my life”, he said about the voice of “Cucubano”. .

The strength and comfort that wearing his own shoes gives him is evident in the musical interpretation of the new song, which is now available on all digital platforms.

“At the moment we did pay many tributes to my dad and I never want to separate from him. Everything I do is an echo of my dad. But This is my story, it’s my process. Feeling that certainty that I am in my shoes, that I am saying something that is right for me, and that gives me incredible security in what I am saying”he pointed.

The soon arrival of Life Light

Soon another of their greatest inspirations will be born, whom they will call Vida Luz. At any moment, his wife Viviana will bring her second child into the world, who joins to multiply love in the Croatto-Santana home, along with his eldest son Mauro, 9 years old.

“We already have the whole set, although it has been a bit difficult because obviously we have been in the production of the album; We are giving birth to two babies. She is giving birth to Vida and I am giving birth to the other boy, with Eduardo and Sie7e, but super happy. Now my life has also changed, I see it because of the songs that she is going to bring me. There’s even a melody that’s spinning around in my head, but it doesn’t have lyrics yet because I haven’t seen it. When I meet her, possibly she will already have lyrics, I have a couple of ideas. She is going to come with many things, that louse, not only for us, but also for her brother, ”she concluded.