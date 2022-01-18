Hermès raises his voice on NFTs. Lawsuit against metaBirkins

All Nft is not gold. Last Friday Hermès delivered a 47-page subpoena against Mason Rothschild, non-fungible token creator, describing him as a “digital speculator looking to get rich quick”. Rothschild has put up for sale one hundred digital bags that reflect the features of the famous Birkin, available in some marketplaces reported on the metabirkins.com site, in December a model was sold for 42 thousand dollars. In boutiques, the iconic bag is priced at more than $ 10,000, he reports Business of Fashion.

The episode opens up a series of questions about the validity of registered trademarks that protect authenticity in the real world, but which could be bypassed in the metaverse. While, following a communication to cease and desist sent by Hermès, the marketplace OpenSea dismissed the MetaBirkins, Rothschild believes that as an artist his activities are protected by the First Amendment which guarantees free speech by describing MetaBirking as a “playful abstraction of an existing monument of fashion culture”. The French luxury house firmly replied that Rothschild merely “scrubs the distinctive traits of the famous Birkin by adding the generic prefix ‘meta’. There is no doubt that this success has emerged thanks to its confused and diluted use of the well-known Hermès trademarks ”. In the absence of a response from the Court, Hermès continues, MetaBirkings.com could hinder the ability to offer products and services that truly reflect the quality standards of the house, which is why the label is calling for the closure of Rothschild’s activities, the abandonment of domain and payment of damages, including profits from the sale of Ntf Metabirkins.

The bags designed by Rothschild, although characterized by a surface in colored faux fur, undoubtedly resume the characteristics of the Birkin, which is why Hermès claims that the title of “artist” does not confer a license to “use its features in a calculated way, to deceive the consumer and weaken the ability of those signs to identify Hermès as the only source of products sold under the ‘Birkin’ brand “.

