“Hermione” in “Harry Potter”: Emma Watson has found love again with a rich heir

“Hermione” in “Harry Potter” : Emma Watson has found love again with a wealthy heir

The English actress has recently been dating a certain Brandon Green, whose father is a billionaire.

Emma Watson, 32, has always been discreet about her romantic relationships. IMAGO/Landmark Media

Her romance with Californian entrepreneur Leo Alexander Robinton, whom she met in 2019, is now a thing of the past. It is with another man that Emma Watson seems to spin the perfect love. In September 2021, the rumor said she was very close to a certain Brandon Green, son of the wealthy British businessman Sir Philip Green. Their relationship was confirmed in view of the pictures published Friday August 19, 2022 in the DailyMail. We see the two Englishmen strolling hand in hand in the streets of Venice. After their walk, the actress revealed in the saga “Harry Potter” and her darling headed for the canals to join their private boat.

It was Brandon who would have taken the first step, while Emma was in the process of separating from Leo Alexandre. “Brandon courted Emma all summer,” a source told the newspaper last September. . She spent a lot of time with him. He’s really nice to her and she enjoys his company.”

However, this new idyll has something to surprise fans of the 32-year-old actress. Indeed, the family legacy of his new 29-year-old companion is rather sulphurous. The father of the latter, who was a great fashion mogul in England, known for his provocative luxury evenings, was accused of sexual harassment and racism. His empire then fell due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, in 2020.

Feminist and environmentalist, Emma would therefore have surprised those around her by going out with the boy of this controversial businessman. However, Brandon would be the complete opposite of his father. “He was very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans,” said an informant. He does a lot of charitable work with the Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation and the Princess Charlene Foundation. He is also involved in charities that help the planet. He often cleans the beaches and does whatever he can to help.” What definitely seduce the star.

