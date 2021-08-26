Hermione’s social announcement in Harry Potter

Emma Watson pregnant, news that travels faster than the Nimbus 2000. Social media are in fact much more uncontrollable and faster than magic brooms. Thus it emerges in fact the news that shook the hearts of fans. Hermione Granger, between one spell and the next, was ultimately enchanted. It is not yet known if theAmerican businessman Leo Robinton he gave her some love potion. What is certain is instead that the relationship between the two. In fact, remained anonymous since 2019, today more than ever it made the news.

We recommend as an in-depth study – Harry Potter At Home, the magic of Hogwarts against the Coronavirus

Emma Watson pregnant: The news between Instagram stories

Perhaps something could have been guessed for some time. A few months ago the actress Emma Watson I had announced of wanting to take one long break from the spotlight. Yes, because the role of Hermione Granger has staked them on her since she was a child. He was 11 years old during his first appearance in the famous Harry Potter saga. Since then, his life has never been the same. Between film career, associations and struggles for women’s rights. Emma Watson didn’t miss anything, except family. Unfortunately, however, the silence that fell on her did not last long. Blame? One of her friends had posted a story on Instagram where the actress announced the sweet news. Video removed after just 30 minutes. Too bad for Hermione though that the news on social media flies faster than any magic broom.

We advise you as an in-depth study – Harry Potter, the invisibility cloak is reality: Quantum Stealth arrives

Emma Watson pregnant: Leo Robinton, who is he?

We know almost everything about the young sorceress, Emma Watson. But the same cannot be said for the partner.

Loading... Advertisements

Leo Robinton in fact, unlike Hermione, she is a lover of anonymity. After they were photographed kissing in 2019, he decided to eliminate himself from all social networks. Little is known about him and probably will continue to be so. Until a few years ago he worked for a legal cannabis company, then he decided to go on his own. Today the 30-year-old Californian it’s a entrepreneur to all effects. Due to his great confidentiality, however, it is not known what he does. In short, a magical story made of lights and shadows. From a milk Emma, ​​in the spotlight since the age of 11. On the other hand, Leo, a man whose photo you can hardly find.