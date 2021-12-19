Hermitage, discovered 118-year-old chocolate hidden in the dress of the Tsarina of Russia

A bite in a hurry and the rush to hide it in the sleeve of the dress. And there it remained, the delightful chocolate, intact for 118 years, among silks, pearls and golden embroidery. From the time of the Grand Ball in costume wanted in the Winter Palace (none other than the Hermitage) in St. Petersburg from Tsar Nicholas II of Russia. The greedy owner was the beautiful Grand Duchess Ksenia Alexandrovna, sister of the Tsar. The circumstances of this unusual and bizarre discovery were reconstructed by the curator of the costume fund of the Department of History of Russian Culture Nina Ivanovna Tarasova, together with the restorer Galina Georgievna Fedorova who during a conservative intervention on the dress (created for the famous costume ball from 1903) found the chocolate in their hands.

The news of the discovery was announced through a video story posted on the official profile of the Hermitage Museum, which was then taken up by the scientific press. SciencesNotizie reported all the details. As he explains Nina Ivanovna Tarasova the hypothesis is that “during the gala, the Duchess did not find a place to leave the dessert she had just tasted and put it back in her sleeve”. The incredible aspect is that the chocolate, subjected to analysis by a team of experts, found no contamination from pathogenic bacteria or even from mold.

As ScienceNotizie reports, restorer Galina Fiódorova testifies in the video: «when I fixed this dress, I pulled up a sleeve and noticed a strange thing. When the specialist removed a thread, a strange object fell into my hand: something pink and irregular in shape. And for some reason – he adds – perhaps by instinct, I licked it. It was a bonbon ». And he specifies: “We always observe all the various pieces of clothing, the folds, because there they accumulate, often frayed fibers or other things”,