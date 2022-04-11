Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez no longer coaches Honduras after six months in charge
The selection of Honduras He is left without a coach six months after the Colombian Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez took office.
TEN has confirmed on Monday with one of the coaching staff members what Bolillo and all his technical staff have reached an agreement to terminate an extensive contract that the Selection Commission and the Federation had desperately offered him last October until World Cup 2026 process.
However, the poor results have caused the Federation and the Commission to back down after a semester and decide break the deal with the experienced technician.
The former DT world cup recently with Panama in Russia 2018achievement direct 8 games with Honduras in the tie heading to Qatar 2022 and lost seven, barely got a draw and also, in his only friendly against Colombia, he was also defeated in Fort Lauderdale.
The Bicolor from the hand of Bolillo and Coito recorded the worst final phase of a tie in its history by remaining with just 4 points out of 42 in dispute in 14 games, scoring just seven goals and conceding 26.
Although the desire to Roll was to continue in the position and try to solve the problems in the Bicolor Honduran In the future, the top leaders of national football consider that after not achieving a change in the results, other options should be chosen where one of the candidates nationals is Solomon Nazar who will be leaving Victoria at the end of the season.
The possibility of Diego Vázquez not having a team and even Pedro Troglio if he leaves San Lorenzo is also under analysis.
Bolillo had reached Honduras in October 2021 to replace the Uruguayan fabian coitus who could not direct his process to a successful conclusion.
The next commitments of Honduras are in the month of June in the League of Nations where it was spliced in the group C along with Canada and Curaçao.
Their debut in this tournament will be June 3 against the South American team of Curaçao, three days, on the 6th, then the H will receive them at home to complete this series.
Always in June, but on the 14th, the Bicolor will receive the Canadian team, one of the three that is currently qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Close this group stage by visiting the Maple Leaf, but until March 28, 2023. Concacaf has not yet rotated the schedules of these matches.