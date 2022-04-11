Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez no longer coaches Honduras after six months in charge

2022-04-11

The selection of Honduras He is left without a coach six months after the Colombian Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez took office.

TEN has confirmed on Monday with one of the coaching staff members what Bolillo and all his technical staff have reached an agreement to terminate an extensive contract that the Selection Commission and the Federation had desperately offered him last October until World Cup 2026 process.

However, the poor results have caused the Federation and the Commission to back down after a semester and decide break the deal with the experienced technician.

The former DT world cup recently with Panama in Russia 2018achievement direct 8 games with Honduras in the tie heading to Qatar 2022 and lost seven, barely got a draw and also, in his only friendly against Colombia, he was also defeated in Fort Lauderdale.

The Bicolor from the hand of Bolillo and Coito recorded the worst final phase of a tie in its history by remaining with just 4 points out of 42 in dispute in 14 games, scoring just seven goals and conceding 26.