Hernán Bolillo’ Gómez sent a message to Gerardo el ‘Tata’ Martino who was unable to travel to Honduras due to health issues

with a selection of Honduras already deleted of the Concacaf octagonal and a Mexican team seeking to close the qualification for Qatar 2022, this Sunday The ‘H’ will receive a ‘Tri’ that will have a significant absence for what may be the most important match of the tie.

Is about Gerardo el ‘Tata’ Martino, who due to health issues could not make the trip with the Aztec paintingso his technical assistant, Jorge Theiler, will be in charge of the technical direction in this Sunday’s match at the San Pedro Sula Metropolitan Olympic.

In this situation the Colombian coach who will seek to close this tie with Honduras in a dignified manner sent a message of support to Tata Martino asking you to prioritize your health.

“My friend Tata, with all the love, take care of your health, man, you know that this profession of ours is very stressful, We love him very much and we always need him in football. I hope one day to see him personally again”, expressed the ‘Bolillo’ in statements for the Diary Ten from Honduras.

Gómez advanced return in La H

Prior to the duel against Mexico, the La H strategist assured that Alfredo Mejía, who could not be in the duel against Panama, will be one of the headlines in this Sunday’s duel at home in which they will seek to close at home with a positive result.