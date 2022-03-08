Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez visits the UPNFM training and talks about FIFA’s suspension of Bryan Moya

2022-03-08

The technician of the Honduran national team, Hernan “Bolillo” Gomezvisited this Tuesday the training of the UPNFM and referred to the suspension of Bryan Moya by FIFA.

Gómez held a talk with the team of players of the Wolves and also spoke extensively with the strategist Raul Caceres. In them he explained details of what he wants for the project by 2026.

“It is a beautiful cause, a team with pure Honduran soccer players in the formation of great people. They are going for a very nice idea, which is very difficult, but hopefully the results will be given so that many more believe in it, ”he began by saying about his visit.

El Bolillo explained that this will be done with the rest of the teams in the first division of Honduran soccer.

“You have to go everywhere to have dialogues with the technicians, we are asking for help for the future, for a real renewal. It has been joy because of the treatment and reception they have given us, it is warm, we hope to go to everyone to have a good friendship with the coaches and clubs, because the National Team is made up of the teams”.