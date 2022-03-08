Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez visits the UPNFM training and talks about FIFA’s suspension of Bryan Moya

2022-03-08
The technician of the Honduran national team, Hernan “Bolillo” Gomezvisited this Tuesday the training of the UPNFM and referred to the suspension of Bryan Moya by FIFA.
Gómez held a talk with the team of players of the Wolves and also spoke extensively with the strategist Raul Caceres. In them he explained details of what he wants for the project by 2026.
“It is a beautiful cause, a team with pure Honduran soccer players in the formation of great people. They are going for a very nice idea, which is very difficult, but hopefully the results will be given so that many more believe in it, ”he began by saying about his visit.
El Bolillo explained that this will be done with the rest of the teams in the first division of Honduran soccer.
“You have to go everywhere to have dialogues with the technicians, we are asking for help for the future, for a real renewal. It has been joy because of the treatment and reception they have given us, it is warm, we hope to go to everyone to have a good friendship with the coaches and clubs, because the National Team is made up of the teams”.
The “H” was left out of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and although there are still three octagonal dates to go, the Colombian is already beginning to design his new process.
“That is what it is about, we are already working on 2026 and hoping that what is happening will not happen again.”
Asked if in this closing of the tie he will give opportunity to new players. “The moments of the good footballers are coming, and they will have a place in the National Team. There are good current players, but the more we have in that competition, the better it will be”.
He refers to the situation that Bryan Moya is experiencing
The FIFA communicated this Monday to Olympia suspension of winger Bryan Moya due to a legal problem with the Zulia F.C. from Venezuela.
The player will not be able to continue playing with the albos or the “H” while he does not reach an agreement with the Venezuelan team and pay a fine of 120 thousand dollars (just over 3 million lempiras). El Bolillo referred to the subject.
“He is a very important player for Honduran soccer, I hope he resolves himself in the best way. I don’t know the case well, I know it’s something about fines, but there are managers who I think will help him and I hope he gets out of that situation, “he closed.