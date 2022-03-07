Hernán Cristante, the villain of media double standards

Hernán Cristante tried to dissuade the Querétaro barristas while they beat the athletic fans on the La Corregidora field. (Photo by Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Hernan Cristante he’s paying for the dishes he didn’t break. He has become the media’s favorite villain for the past few hours. In a sick desire to distribute blame, as if those directly responsible were not visible to everyone, the Querétaro coach has suffered a lynching seasoned by Triple I: Irresponsible, thoughtless and, because that’s the way it has to be, immediate. The normal these days.

The videos circulating on networks, and which were replicated with the same condemnatory speech, show Cristante telling Querétaro fans: “Outside we burst them”. The Morale Police, which is apparently faster and more effective than the real police, did not take long to do their thing. The chorus was the same: “A shame that Cristante would lend himself to this”; “What can you expect from the fans if the coach incites violence.”

We are all specialists. We all know exactly how Cristante must have acted and what words he must have used. TWe are all clear about how to act in high-risk situations. It is clear that Hernán did not choose the best words, but he would have to be a first-rate malicious actor to give his gestures a warlike connotation. The Argentine helmsman tried to calm the vandals disguised as fans. The idea was that they stop beating the athletes. He couldn’t know what was happening in the entire stadium. Who would have imagined it?

The comfortable position was to blame him. Cristante, inciter to violence; Cristante, at the same height as the wretches who kicked inert bodies. Her words were intended to anesthetize the brawl. Come on, boys, don’t do this here, they’ll fix themselves later. The tactic of postponing violence so that, once things have calmed down, there is no desire to fight. Our mothers knew the strategy well. “We’ll bust them outside” was the equivalent of when mom told us “we’ll fix it at home”.

But apparently many journalists and opinion experts do not have a mother, that is why they do not understand figurative meanings. If they did not care to say that there were 17 dead to have the scoop, to be a trend, so that everyone would fill them with praise for saying what others are silent; how much do they care about tarnishing the image of a coach who had the guts to protect athletic fans in the locker room?

Cristante was lynched on social networks for a phrase he tried to use to calm Gallos Blancos fans. (Photo by EDUARDO GOMEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Because that was another example of the nauseating bipolarity that abounds in the Moral Police. Hours earlier, when it became known that Cristante had provided shelter to Atlas fans, everyone sent him into the stratosphere. And of course it was an action worthy of applause. Then the videos came out and we witnessed the infamy that we have so deeply rooted: the untainted hero turned into an animal that supports violence.

“I’m just telling you that I said that so they would stop hitting a boy who was no more than 20 years old, he couldn’t get people out of him and I just wanted to dissuade him in the only way I could… they released him and he was one of the guys who ended up being checked by the club’s doctor,” Cristante said on his social networks.

Everything is so easy and comfortable. They finally know how the business works. Liga MX will surf the wave with the doctrinal negligence that they have extended to their replicants distributed in the media. Who criticizes them and their fake news? Who judges them and the unproven firsts? Unofficial figures, a source informs me, it is said, it is rumoured, they told me.

Who condemns their cheap controversy that they are so proud of? Because on television it is okay to make fun of alcoholism and being overweight among colleagues. It’s part of the show, everything stays on the screen. It would be necessary to review the forms of these “characters”, as the industry has seen fit to call them, to understand why it is so easy to point without evidence, change discourses, adjust morality to the current trend.

Moral judgments will be on the starter menu and the main course for many more weeks. Then everything will be forgotten. Lest they take away their accreditations. Well, we already said that this deserves an exemplary sanction, now let’s talk about America and his new coach. It is not that they get angry and no longer want to give us interviews. Total, no one is going to care what happened, let’s go back to reporting on signings that will never come.

The hunger for likes is the fuel of the Moral Police. There are no nuances, attention must be sought at all costs. Today they have decided to demonize Hernán Cristante. Let’s see how long their courage lasts. Surely not long, they’ll find another scapegoat. They are specialists. They do better research on social media than in real life.

