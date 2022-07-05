Hernán Drago told everything about the rumors that romantically link him to Laurita Fernández

“She is a very nice person, both aesthetically and physically, as well as personally. We get along very well in front of the camera”Hernán initially said in “La Jaula de la Moda”.

“Let’s go, the two of us and the rest of the team, that every day we do this beautiful program, with a smile to record. I send a kiss to you and to all the rest of the team”indicated Hernán, also sending a greeting to Laurita.

But already at another point, Hernán Drago was more specific: “The rumors arise from the good vibes that exist in front of and behind the camera, in production, when one arrives at the channel. For example,” he asserted.

As if that were not enough, Drago also commented on the confusion generated by his trip to Salta, which was also at the same time as that of Laurita Fernández.

“I was in Salta and she told me that she put that photo of Salta from her house because a fan had given her a mate from there”started.

“But she never went to Salta the other weekend. From there, draw your conclusions if I shared mate with her,” he said.

Verónica Paschiero gave her opinion on Hernán Drago’s alleged romance with Laurita Fernández

He was recently romantically linked to Hernan Drago with Laura Fernandez, this after the model and the driver coincided in Salta. About the alleged romance between the presenter of “Welcome aboard” and the member of the cycle of contests spoke Veronica Paschiero, Drago’s ex.

The declaration of paschiero emerged after John Etchegoyen made it known weeks ago from Miter Live that the relationship would have ended because she got tired of him not whitewashing her.

“The situation is this: he never whitewashed anything and she did. The truth is that they had a talk this week because she was tired of the bond not moving forward. They had entered a stagnation as a couple, she would have liked him to whitewash her publicly but what he said is that he is in a transition that does not allow him to do so”, said the driver of Radio Miter.

Subsequently, its own veronica paschiero gave a note to Etchegoyen in which he confirmed the situation: “Too bad not to be whitewashed because in private, or behind closed doors, he told me ‘I love you’ and that she was the woman who had all the values ​​that he wanted. But, doors to the outside, no, he said ‘who am I with’”.

About the romance rumor between Laura Fernandez and his ex, Verónica Pascheiro said: “It’s weird because I finish confirming that I separated from him and that news comes out. I saw the news and many people wrote to me. I know they are co-workers and I don’t know more than that.”

“The news seemed strange to me and I was surprised. I don’t care if they started a relationship or not. Each one is as it is and if he decides that it is so, I wish him the best because I have nothing against it, they are two human beings and I have nothing against it. I’m going to keep quiet, “she said to close the dancer.