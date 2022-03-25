Hernán Galíndez: We didn’t qualify for the World Cup because Uruguay beat Peru, we qualified because we scored 25 points on 17 dates. Whatever they say, it is so | Soccer | sports

Goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez, who started this match against Paraguay in the absence of World Cup player Alexander Domínguez, evaluated this Thursday the entire Tricolor campaign in the South American tie (7 wins, 4 draws, 6 losses) that served to seal the classification Qatar to the fourth World Cup in its history, despite the fact that the Tricolor fell 3-1 to Paraguay in the seventeenth and penultimate day.

The Ecuadorian nationalized Argentine used his Twitter account to affirm that the ticket to Qatar was achieved by the campaign carried out throughout the pre-world championship, since October 2020, with the first three points that were achieved in Quito in the clash with Uruguay (4 -two). He lashed out at critics and asked for “respect for this group” as well.

“Tomorrow I will surely write something else, now I want to tell you this: we did not qualify for the World Cup because Uruguay beat Peru, we qualified because we scored 25 points on 17 dates. Whoever likes it likes it and whatever they say, it is like that. I respect this group! Nothing else”, published the one born in Rosario 34 years ago.

Galíndez was called up to the senior team of Ecuador at the beginning of coach Gustavo Alfaro’s process in October 2020 and made his official debut on June 23, 2021 in a match against Peru in the group stage of the Copa América in Brazil that year. .

The current goalkeeper of Universidad de Chile came to the Tri at the hands of Alfaro, with whom he coincided as coach in Rosario Central (2008) in its beginnings.

This Thursday, against Paraguay Galíndez played his tenth game with the National Team. (D)