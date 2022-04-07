Hernán “La Tota” Medina debuts as coach of Motagua in the classic against Olimpia

2022-04-06

The Argentine coach Hernan Medina has been enabled to direct and make his debut at the head of Motagua. La Tota will do it in a brave classic against the archrival, Olympia.

Motagua took advantage of the break FIFA to sign the South American coach and that he had two weeks to work with the squad. Medina arrived in the country on March 24 and from that day began work.

Since his arrival, the strategist has only missed one game, against Victory on Ceiba, game that was not for two reasons; he was not qualified and suffered a respiratory problem that prevented him from directing the team in training from March 31 to April 5.

But after all that and being discharged on Monday, the Tota Medina joined the training yesterday and today, after validating his title as a coach, he has been registered with the National League, so he was authorized to lead.