$!Hernán “La Tota” Medina, Motagua coach, is hospitalized after respiratory problems

2022-04-04

“Our technical director presented certain health problems that have forced the institution to seek the assistance of health professionals,” they begin by saying

Through a report on their social networks, the cyclone details that the strategist presented respiratory problems and was admitted to a medical center since last Thursday, March 31.

The team’s board of directors Motagua has reported that his technician Hernan “La Tota” Medina He has had to be hospitalized in the capital after suffering health problems.

And it is detailed that: “The doctors diagnosed an infectious respiratory process that has had him in poor health.”

According to Motagua’s medical report, it is assured that Medina has evolved well in recent days and could be discharged in the next few hours.

“Hernán Medina has been evolving satisfactorily and in a few hours he will be discharged.”

The Argentine coach of Motagua has not been able to debut on the bench of the eagles, since he has not yet presented his apostilled titles before the National School of Trainers and thus meet the requirements to lead in Honduran soccer.

Motagua is not having a good time in the current Clausura tournament, where he has four consecutive losses and on Wednesday he will have to face the classic against Olimpia, where it is not yet known whether Medina may be ready.