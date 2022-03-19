Hernán ‘Tota’ Medina, the new coach of Motagua, pleased with offensive football and a friend of his players

2022-03-18

Hernan Tota Medina It is the name of the next coach to occupy the bench of the Motagua replacing the technician Diego Vazquez who led 17 local tournaments with the Blues.

The future Blues strategist comes from Atletico Racing de Nueva Italy, a team from which he resigned, for coming to Honduras.

Diary Ten contacted one of his former pupils in Racing and some Córdoba sports journalists to Argentina to learn more about the qualities and styles of play of Hernan Medina.

Tasting offensive football and verticality, another of his strategies is to look for the opponent’s mistake by pressing high from the first minutes.

In his development of the game, the dynamic stands out, with a lot of play on the wings and with sides that have the “round trip, as explained by the sports analyst of Planeta Racing FM 101.1, Agustin Saravia.

His usual approaches are 4-4-2 and 4-3-3, using a single holding midfielder and the rest of the midfield constantly creating play.

“He is a calm technician, passive with the press, he is extremely predisposed, he speaks, he explains a great guy,” explained the journalist from Cronómetro Deportivo, Fernando Ocampos.

