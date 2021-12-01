Herno takes over the majority of Montura



November 30, 2021 by Editorial staff



Herno acquires Montura and enters a new market segment: active sport. The financial transaction, which will end in January 2022, was completed with Nuo Spa, partner chosen by Claudio Marenzi for the minority share (il Corriere della Sera speaks of a share of 45 percent). Montura was born in Rovereto, in 2000, from an idea of Roberto Giordani and in 20 years it has become a world reference for mountaineers for the quality of technical mountain products.

“In the future, the active product will play an increasingly important part in the market. Montura’s potential is enormous. The different skills acquired by both companies will be able to take advantage of synergistic projects in the operational and clearly in the digital field, while maintaining maximum independence for Montura ”, commented the president of Herno Claudio Marenzi.

“Faithful to our vision of growing Italian excellence – added the CEO of Nuo Spa, Tommaso Paoli – we could not have hoped for a better start for Montura, a brand and a product philosophy that represents the Italian spirit in all its meanings. Leading this project, Claudio Marenzi, a visionary and determined entrepreneur who has shown through his company Herno, how the fabric of Italian medium-sized companies can play a leading role in the global panorama. Nuo will support Montura’s growth and development in the market thanks to the network and resources of its two shareholders, Exor and Wwic ”.

“Roberto Giordani – reads the Corriere della Sera -, he will leave the company but will remain involved as president of a soon to be established foundation destined to continue the solidarity projects which are one of the foundations of the company “.









