Business

Herno takes over the majority of Montura

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read


November 30, 2021


Herno acquires Montura and enters a new market segment: active sport. The financial transaction, which will end in January 2022, was completed with Nuo Spa, partner chosen by Claudio Marenzi for the minority share (il Corriere della Sera speaks of a share of 45 percent). Montura was born in Rovereto, in 2000, from an idea of Roberto Giordani and in 20 years it has become a world reference for mountaineers for the quality of technical mountain products.

“In the future, the active product will play an increasingly important part in the market. Montura’s potential is enormous. The different skills acquired by both companies will be able to take advantage of synergistic projects in the operational and clearly in the digital field, while maintaining maximum independence for Montura ”, commented the president of Herno Claudio Marenzi.

“Faithful to our vision of growing Italian excellence – added the CEO of Nuo Spa, Tommaso Paoli – we could not have hoped for a better start for Montura, a brand and a product philosophy that represents the Italian spirit in all its meanings. Leading this project, Claudio Marenzi, a visionary and determined entrepreneur who has shown through his company Herno, how the fabric of Italian medium-sized companies can play a leading role in the global panorama. Nuo will support Montura’s growth and development in the market thanks to the network and resources of its two shareholders, Exor and Wwic ”.

“Roberto Giordani – reads the Corriere della Sera -, he will leave the company but will remain involved as president of a soon to be established foundation destined to continue the solidarity projects which are one of the foundations of the company “.





Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bonus “First home under 36”: here are the requirements and rules to take advantage of the discount

1 week ago

Bonus “First home under 36”: here are the requirements and rules to take advantage of the discount – INSTRUCTIONS

6 days ago

Inflation, how to beat the invisible enemy we are not afraid enough of. The Economy Free Monday – Corriere.it

3 days ago

Toyota sees the light at the end of the tunnel – Auto World

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button