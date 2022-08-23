Hero Fiennes Tiffin Passes On More Romantic Movies After ‘After 4’ (But He Would Return On One Condition) – CINEMABLEND

The fourth and final installment of Tessa and Hardin’s love story hits theaters on Friday, August 26.

In just a few days it hits theaters Despues de. Infinite love, the fourth installment of the romantic saga based on the novels by Anna Todd and the one destined to put the final finishing touch to the addictive love story of Tessa and Hardin. The road has been a real roller coaster of emotions and complexities, but it has also been full of romantic moments that have managed to shrink the hearts of their fans around the world and that have generated great expectation before the final stretch: Will Tessa Young and Hardin Scott get the happy ending they so richly deserve? We will find out with its premiere on August 26, 2022.

Nevertheless, with After 4 We are not saying goodbye to one of the most successful youth romance sagas of recent times, since a Hardin-focused prequel and a sequel were announced in 2021 at the same time. However, an important stage is closing for its protagonists: Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, who will have to leave behind the characters that have brought them fame while beginning a new episode in their promising professional life.

Both of them They have a good list of projects underway. We will see Hero Fiennes-Tiffin again in October together with Viola Davis in the king woman and he also has on the horizon a modern fairy tale with zombies, a period drama, a ‘thriller’ with Sophie Turner and an action film in which he stars alongside Cara Delevingne. For her part, Josephine Langford has already shot two small movies, so it won’t be long before we see her again.

What Hero Fiennes-Tiffin is clear about after playing Hardin in four films of the ‘After saga’ is that the romantic genre is not what most interests him especially at this time in his life. Now you want to explore other genres and it is clear from his future projects that he is moving in the desired direction.

That yes, the young interpreter of 24 years, does not close the doors to any possibility and is clear that, If the project is good and the team manages to persuade him, he would get back into starring in a love story. Those are his conditions.

If a great romance comes out and the director convinces me again, then I’ll do it. But I think my head and heart are more about exploring other genres.

“I would love to do a good action drama or crime thriller with a lot at stake, something that really keeps you on the edge of your seat, scenes with complex stories and great character development, “he continued explaining in an interview with Hollywood Life on the occasion of the premiere of his other romantic film, First love, that has just seen the light on Amazon Prime Video. “To be honest, I’m thinking of something raw and high-stakes. Maybe with a car chase at some point.”

Everything will come but For now, we can see him at least one more time in Hardin’s skin in After 4. In this new installment, the protagonist has gone through many difficulties with Tessa, but their love has only been strengthened. Now that the truth about their families has come to light, they have both realized that they are not so different and have changed a lot since we met them in the first film. However, the secret that he hides is so great that he could once again separate them.

Despues de. Infinite love hits theaters on August 26.

