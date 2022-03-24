Hero in Montevideo: compatriot with Uruguayan identity card bought tickets for Peruvian fans at original price | fans | peruvian national team | SPORTS

Peru and Uruguay much more than three points are at stake on the field of Montevideo’s Centennial, as both are fighting for their place to attend the World Cup Qatar 2022. Whoever wins tomorrow will have a long way to go in this goal.

The best fans in the world will be present at the mythical Uruguayan stadium to encourage the team, despite the fact that the local organization put the price of tickets for the visit through the roof. This made many fans think twice before buying tickets.

And among so many people who made the effort, a Peruvian fan appeared, a young man who put on his cape and, with his Uruguayan identity card in hand, bought several tickets for the match at the original cost, selling them in turn among the Peruvian fans.

This was stated by the same young man in an interview with DirecTV Sports, he gave this great news for the staunch fans of the team, who traveled to the Uruguayan capital to encourage the team. The young man indicated that he bought 40 tickets.

After that, he proceeded to contact fans of the ‘Franja’ or ‘Blanquirroja’ bars to sell them at the original price, for which they did not have to pay a special price as the Uruguayan Football Association wanted.

“What happens is that being here, and tickets at such a high price, it was difficult to buy them in Lima. So, having a Uruguayan identity card, the Uruguayan DNI, I said somehow I have to help more Peruvians come to the stadium. So I got in touch with people from the bars, I told them that being here I could buy tickets, I’ll sell them at the same price but the thing is that there are many more of us”, he commented.