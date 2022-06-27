Hero of the day: Ben Affleck

Today friends my hero of the day could have been a heroine.

Yes perfectly it could have been Jennifer Lopez!

Why ?

Well because according to Here it is ready to explode!

Why ?

Well, because concerning the preparations for his wedding, nothing is going well…

Jennifer is to marry Ben Affleck this year and it’s the big shit!

For the floral atmosphere, Jennifer has changed her mind about twenty times and there, her last request: she wants to bring from Malaysia the most expensive orchids in the world. Normal, it’s Jennifer Lopez. And what do we answer him? We tell him that it will be complicated!

But what the hell is it Jennifer Lopez we’re talking about here, where is it complicated to bring orchids from Malaysia? In Malaysia they have orchids, they have boats, well they put the orchids in the boats and that’s it!

Second annoyance: the dress! The dress, the fucking dress!

He was presented with more than 50 models but nothing was going well… What the fuck is going on Simone?

She’s angry but damn it’s normal, it’s Jennifer Lopez guys! It’s Jennifer Lopez’s wedding! You don’t dress it with crepe paper, you make an effort! What’s the point of being a star if it’s to be treated like a slut?

Third problem: the paper of the invitation cards!

Not classy enough… But of course she’s right to yell at Jennifer. Do you think she’s going to send invitations to Brad Pitt and Barak Obama on PQ? Of course not, it’s Jennifer Lo-Fucking-Pez… When you’re a mega star, you’re not boring, you’re demanding, that’s all!

But unfortunately Jennifer Lopez is not my heroine of the day… No!

No my hero of the day is Ben Affleck.

Why ?

Well, quite simply for all that I have just told you before!

The rest to listen to and find on video!