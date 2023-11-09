HEROES AMONG US: Greenfield officers recognized for heroic acts – The Daily Reporter

GREENFIELD — Six police officers were recognized for their outstanding acts of bravery at the Nov. 8 Greenfield City Council meeting, while proud parents and spouses took photos.

Sergeant John Cutler, Lt. Justin Jackson, Det. Andrew Pfaff and Troopers Blake Crull, Jarrod Davis and Daniel Montgomery received medals for various heroic acts in the line of duty.

However, Greenfield Police Chief Brian Hartman told officers that the awards were not necessarily for them, but for their children and grandchildren.

“As the years go by, these awards will gather dust and the medals will begin to tarnish and the memories of this night will fade,” Hartman said in an emotional speech.

“Since they are placed in a box, the prizes are not for you, as I know that none of you come to work every day to collect prizes. These awards are so that your children and your grandchildren will one day find them and realize how important the things you have done in your life really were,” she said. “I am proud of every officer who earned an award tonight, as well as every officer in this department. “These men and women come to work every day to keep this community safe, and every officer in this department deserves an award for their professionalism, dedication and bravery.”

Greenfield Mayor Chuck Fewell echoed those sentiments.

“We see (these officers) in their cars doing mundane activities, but we don’t think about the danger or the lives they have saved,” he told the crowd.

“This is a great recognition program for families to see how much we appreciate them as individuals because they are the ones doing the work to keep us safe. “We can sleep pretty well tonight knowing we have these types of young people in our police department, so thank you very much.”

Kacie Jackson smiled with her 10-month-old son in her arms and watched her husband receive the Meritorious Service Award for the time he rushed to help other officers pull a driver from a burning vehicle.

“We are all very proud of him,” said the patrolman’s wife while her sons Drew, 6, and Joel, 9, stood next to her.

“The boys idolize him,” he said.

The police chief said it is an honor to work alongside such brave men and women.

“I feel blessed every day to have the opportunity to wake up and put on this badge, and not because it says chief of police,” he told officers, “but because it says Greenfield Police, which means I get to be part of a department that each and every one of you represents, and that is an honor for me.”