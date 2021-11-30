Heroes Film Fest: the festival dedicated to workers

Thirty events in three days, 10 national premieres, 3,200 short films in competition and many Italian and international guests including nominated and awarded at the Oscars and Bafta, Nastri d’Argento, David di Donatello and Globi d’oro. These are the numbers of the workers who took turns on the “blue carpet” of Heroes International Film Festival, an event dedicated to horror, sci-fi, fantasy, thriller and cross-over films and seriality, which was held at House of Cinema in Rome.

Highlights of the festival were the career award ceremony of maestro Lamberto Bava, celebrated together with the 30th anniversary of his “Fantaghirò”, and that of Gabriele Mainetti for the best “genre” film of 2021 with “Freaks Out”, a work also starring the storyboard artist Marco Valerio Gallo, the set designer Massimiliano Sturiale and the creative director Federico Mauro.

Great international parterre with artists from other countries: the myth of English stop motion Barry Purves (at work with Tim Burton and Peter Jackson). who premiered his new, disturbing film “No Ordinary Joe” in Europe; the German Sebastian Badea, with the behind the scenes of his work in the main Marvel films and the Spanish Diego Gilbert Llorens, concept artist of “Warhammer” and “Castlevania”.

The most amusing moment for the public was the stage combat performance by the stunt coordinator Simone Belli, while two strong messages were launched by this edition of the festival: the redemption of the new generation of actresses (with Camilla Filippi, Beatrice Grannò and Lidia Vitale) and “genre” screenwriters (with the ‘mother’ of the Italian detective story Barbara Petronio, the story editor Isabella Aguilar and the scriptwriter and author Miranda Pisione), and the Italian New Horror that depopulated in the world with the twenty-eight year old Paolo Strippoli, honored with Heroes Action for “A classic horror story,” which was the second most watched movie on Netflix in its debut; Alessio Liguori reached the eighth place in the ranking in the USA with “Shortcut” before the summer and with Stefano Lodovichi, director of “La Stanza”.

Concept artists Francesco Sereni, (Pinocchio) and Marco Turini (Hulk) explained how their drawings help the scenography department before arriving on set. Carlo Poggioli talked about his work as a costume designer for the great directors and actors from Sorrentino, Terry Gillam and Johnny Depp. Stefano Bessoni, director and animator held a masterclass on the stop motion technique.

The most popular screenings: “The Iceman”, the opening film in collaboration with Bim Film, which will arrive in cinemas from 2 December, and the Italian animation with “Yaya & Lennie” by Alessandro Rak, to which they added the two independent short films winners of the contests: “Theo” (Chile) and “Walls” (UK).

“It was our second edition, the first in attendance – says Max Giovagnoli, artistic director of the festival – but in a few days we saw the Casa del Cinema transform into a real agora where professionals, artists and the public exchanged showreels, work materials, tips and processing techniques that will remain forever in their lives. It was the confirmation that in the great festival offer of the Capital an event like “Heroes” was still missing, and was necessary. Starting afresh from the workers is certainly the best way to contribute to the growth of our cinema and our series in Italy and abroad ».

Heroes International Film Festival is organized by the association The City of Animation and Digital Contents with the support and patronage of the Directorate General for cinema and audiovisual of the Ministry of Culture, and with the support of the main associations of audiovisual workers, by the scenographers association. and costume designers at Writers Guild Italia, from the Italian VFX Association to sound technicians, from stage combat professionals to Asifa, Ied and Istituto Rossellini.