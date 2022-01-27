Heroes of the Holocaust in children’s literature. The stories at the Tree House

Arezzo January 26, 2022 – If two 15-year-old girls can attack a 12-year-old because he is a Jew, then the kids are perfectly capable of understanding what the Shoah was. Unfortunately, the very serious episode of Venturina requires more than ever to celebrate the Day of Remembrance. And the initiative of the bookshop La Casa sull’albero in Arezzo is precisely aimed at young and very young people, which has chosen the most significant titles among the children’s literature of the Einaudi catalog in which it speaks of the Holocaust and for Thursday 27 January organized a live link at 11 on the YouTube channel and on the Facebook page of the Arezzo bookstore with the bookseller Elena Giacomim and the writers Nicoletta Bortolotti and Federico Gregotti.

Bortolotti is the author of the novel the story of Giovanni Borromeo, a Roman doctor proclaimed , who thanks to his lies managed to save many Jews by hospitalizing them, during the roundups, in the Fatebenefratelli hospital but also author of , the life of Oskar Schindler who in Krakow, during the Second World War, gave refuge in his factory to thousands of Jews, saving them from death and to whom Steven Spielberg dedicated his famous film. Gregotti tells the story of Jewish artist and teacher who, locked up in Terezìn, gave birth to many artistic workshops that she led for and with the children. She is a pioneer woman in art therapy, an art against pain and horror.









.

Books to learn about and celebrate Remembrance Day, from Anne Frank’s diary to the life of the cyclist Bartali, the illustrated book about the story of Bruno Schulz, a world-famous Jewish writer and designer who, with delicate words and suggestive images, tells the Shoah and the story of a clumsy child who was able to transform his diversity into opportunity. recalls the Polish Jewish doctor and pedagogist who dedicated his life to helping children, about the life of Etty Hillesum as she left the Dutch Westerbork camp in the direction of Auschwitz. And the words of Liliana Segre , broken affections, pain, horror, innocent deaths and cold torturers, and an invitation to children to imagine a better world, to be able to build it.







