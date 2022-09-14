Heroes or villains? Sebastian Stan answers — LOS40 Chile

Marvel is constantly expanding its catalog of movies and series. Within these projects we can find the film “Thunderbolts”, of which Sebastian Stan gave new details.

This happened at the “D23” event held by Disney, where the company releases trailers for upcoming movies and productions.

What did Sebastian Stan say about “Thunderbolts”?

The famous actor, recognized in the Cinematic Universe for his role as Bucky Barnes, referred to the constant question from fans if the film’s group will be heroes or villains.

“Well, again, maybe that’s what the movie is going to answer, right? It’s always interesting when you, as an audience member, might have to decide if we’re villains or heroes.Sebastian Stan began.

He continued, “But I think that’s what’s compelling about the movie: It’s very unconventional like that. So it starts a bit like: Who is really the protagonist or the antagonist. I guess”.

Likewise, he also revealed that Anthony Mackie will not appear on the tape, but that he will be on the recording set. What will this mean? At the moment we do not know, so we will have to wait to know more details about it.

On the other hand, for those who don’t know the “Thunderbolts” will be a team that mixes heroes and anti-heroes and will take on the most complicated missions, while trying not to kill each other.

The team will consist of Yelena Belova (FlorencePugh) Red Guardian (David Harbour), USAgent (Wyatt Russell), bucky barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and task master (Olga Kurylenko). All of them led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss), according to Cinemascomics.