Heroic ranking! Communications advances to Quarterfinals under snow in Denver

The Creams advance to the next round of the Concacaf Champions League with an outstanding performance from Kevin Moscoso

The starting lineup of Cremas against Colorado Rapids FC Communications

DENVER, COLORADO — Communications sealed its ticket to the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals, beating the Colorado Rapids 4-3 on penalties at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Denver under conditions extreme weather conditions that reached -16°C according to the report of the National Meteorological Service.

The figure of the match was the goalkeeper Kevin Moscoso who was attentive during the commitment in penalty shots, was key to stop the last shots and was the defender Nicholas Samayoa who was responsible for converting the winning goal for Communications.

From the first moments of the match, Colorado Rapids took center stage and dominated the ball against Communications. In fact from minute three, Diego Rubio found a ball inside the cream area, but could not shoot correctly. In the next action, Kevin Moscoso saved the Guatemalan team after Danny Wilson’s shot.

An action that marked the game was the expulsion of Steven Robles at minute 15′. The Communications defender committed a foul against Auston Trusty and the referee, after reviewing the VAR, decided to expel him and thus the Creams were left with one less man on the field.

It was at minute 28′ when Colorado Rapids opened the scoring. After a cross from the right side, the Brazilian appeared Max Alves who received the ball and after accommodating the ball, finished off with his right foot to the bottom of the goal defended by Kevin Moscoso to equalize the overall score.

Before going down, Colorado Rapids pressed the rival area in search of the second goal and Kevin Moscoso became the protagonist preventing the ball from entering his goal.

In the complementary part, coach Willy Olivera brought in Nicolás Samayoa in defense for Rodrigo Saravia. Again Max Alves He was close to converting the second goal, however, Juan Anangonon on the line prevented the score.

Finally a clear goal play led to Communications. The Ecuadorian Juan Anangono He received a pass from Andrés Lezcano, but the attacker was unable to define correctly.

At minute 62′, the game had to be stopped momentarily because the snow was present and the field was painted completely white, so some stadium employees entered to clean the field.

Colorado Rapids continued to reach the rival goal and Kevin Moscoso responded. At minute 77′, a center from the left flank seemed to enter the goal, however, Kevin Moscoso launched himself correctly.

At minute 88′ Colorado Rapids had scored the second goal of the match, however, Diego Rubio defined in an advanced position and the VAR annulled the score. Thus, the commitment was defined in a penalty shootout.

penalties

In the penalty kicks, José Contreras, Jorge Aparicio, Alexander Larín scored on the part of Comunicaciones and the last shot was by Nicolás Samayoa. While Oscar Santis, José Corena and Kevin López missed their shots.