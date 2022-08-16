Heroism, gratitude and brotherhood › Fire in Supertankers › Granma

Matanzas.- As a paradigm of the Latin American brotherhood, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, described the help provided by Mexico and Venezuela in the confrontation with the incident at the Supertanker Base.

In two separate messages to Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Nicolás Maduro Moros, presidents of Mexico and Venezuela, respectively, Díaz-Canel expressed Cuba’s gratitude, as was read at the award ceremony for the solidarity forces, which took place this Sunday in the General Staff of the Central Army, and which was attended by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party.

The letters, read by Susely Morfa González, first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, emphasized how important this help was in overcoming the epic battle against an accident that, due to its magnitude and destructive effects, ranks among the most devastating that have occurred in the country.

Díaz-Canel stressed that such an attitude instills respect and admiration because, in addition, they ran the same risk, something that the Cuban people will never forget.

As a sign of reciprocity, Mexicans and Venezuelans expressed admiration for the affection received from the Cuban people.

As part of the awards, the Medal of Friendship, the Order of Solidarity, the Replica of the Machete of Antonio Maceo Grajales, and the Flag of Labor Prowess, among other distinctions, were awarded to a group of brave men.

Army Corps General Álvaro López Miera, FAR Minister; and Division General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, Minister of the Interior; both members of the Political Bureau; and Fernando González Llort, Hero of the Republic and president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples.