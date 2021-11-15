HeroQuest: from November 15th the legendary nineties game arrives for pre-order in Italian and renewed

It’s official, come back HeroQuest. In Italy, for the first time entirely in Italian. With renewed graphics and gameplay. There are many fans who have been waiting for this announcement for many years. Now, finally, they will be able to realize their dream: from Monday 15 November at 19.00 it is possible to pre-order the new HeroQuest with a few clicks on Amazon.

Here are some pictures about the new HeroQuest.

The undisputed icon of the 90s boxed game, collector’s item and milestone of the dungeon crawler genre, is back in great shape after years and years of anxious waiting. On the other hand, it is the only one able to masterfully combine the fantasy universe and the miniatures in an innovative board game, with unique and inimitable contents, capable of capturing everyone’s attention. We immediately enter another dimension, in search of adventures that potentially never end. It is the legendary HeroQuest, the boxed game where winning means knowing how to master the art of combat and magic, to defeat terrifying monsters and complete heroic missions.

A full-fledged work of art, featuring 90 beautifully illustrated cards filled with stunning artwork depicting lost treasures, ancient artifacts and powerful spells perfect to let players’ imaginations fly in a fantasy world filled with deadly traps. More than 65 miniatures are supplied, all highly detailed and on 25mm bases, with different furniture models available for a truly immersive gaming experience. Ideal for a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 5 players aged 14 and over, the new HeroQuest boasts 14 missions, as well as the ability to create your own stories and build your own missions, making it infinite.

A semi-cooperative board game where all but one players work together to defeat the forces of evil. Only one player takes on the role of Zargon, the Game Master, while the others will be the mythical heroes Barbarian, Dwarf, Elf or Wizard – united in their quest for adventures in a maze of monsters and eerie dark dungeons. In short, all that remains is to secure a copy of the new HeroQuest by immediately taking advantage of the pre-order and then reunite friends for an exciting game night where you can experience an epic battle between good and evil.



