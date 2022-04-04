Herrera and Giménez, in doubt with Atlético de Madrid for Manchester

The mattress team will travel on Monday for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against City

José María Giménez, injured and substituted in the last minutes of this Saturday’s game against Alavés, and Hector Herrerawho is recovering from a muscular ailment suffered last Wednesday, are in serious doubt in the Atletico Madrid for this Tuesday’s first leg match of the quarterfinals of the Champions League with the Manchester City in the English city, where the team travels this Monday.

Pending the result of the medical tests to which he has been subjected this Sunday, of which the club has not yet issued any part with the exact extent of the ailment, the Uruguayan center-back’s contest in Tuesday’s match is very difficult, with the importance that it has for Diego Simeone’s scheme, since he is one of the fixed players in the eleven in the center of the defense when he is in a position to play.

Héctor Herrera in an Atlético de Madrid training session. EFE

Giménez was already doubtful for the second leg of the round of 16 against United at Old Trafford, due to a muscle ailment in the soleus, but he finally played the match, although this time there are two days less ahead, only this Sunday and this Monday, to recover and play the duel.

The announcement, which will be made public this Monday before the trip, will reveal whether the defender has any chance of being able to play against Manchester Cityas it will also on Hector Herrera.

The Mexican midfielder is the team’s other doubt. “He will surely return shortly, according to the doctor’s comments, and his injury is not that serious,” Simeone said last Friday about the injury to the thigh of blacksmithwhich was already low against Alavés.

This Sunday he continued with his recovery and did not train with the group, in the absence of one more session before the game, this Monday already at the scene of the clash, in Manchesterin the afternoon.

Yannick Carrasco, meanwhile, is out for sure because he will serve the third and last game of sanction for his expulsion on the last day of the group stage of the Champions League against Porto at Do Dragao, while Renan Lodi ended Saturday’s match against Alavés with some discomfort, although it is expected that he will be in a position to play on the red and white left wing against the block led by Pep Guardiola.

At the same time, regarding the 4-1 victory against Alavés, Simeone recovers Koke Resurrection and Ángel Correa, both suspended against the team from Vitoria, but already ready for the Champions.