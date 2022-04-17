Herrera, given the chance to be Newells’ starting goalkeeper

Football has unexpected situations and Franco Herrera experienced it firsthand. Until Thursday he did not even concentrate and a day later he made his debut against Patronato. On Friday he left the court with a full smile. For a few moments he had been the protagonist of a saving intervention that guaranteed Newell’s victory by 1-0. the chance to continue in goal on Wednesday against Banfield. It even seems to take advantage of Felipe San Juan, who unexpectedly missed the last game due to the flu and allowed Herrera to be called up last.

Despite certain doubts that he showed at the beginning, Herrera came out with flying colors in his debut. The cover with the foot to the one of the same name of Patronage was a fundamental play, which earned him the ovation of the fans. The goalkeeper born 18 years ago in the Santiago town of Bandera rounded off an acceptable performance and earned the right to continue under the three sticks in the absence of those above you.

Macagno is already ruled out. The club reported yesterday that the one has a right proximal rectus muscle strain. Due to the seriousness of the injury, he would remain outside for at least three weeks.

Newell’s would also not count on Arboleda. “We do not believe that it will be for Wednesday”Sanguinetti declared about the Colombian goalkeeper, who was torn and missing since the 3rd date.

Given the absences of the main managers of the goal, the way is paved for Herrera to be the starter on Wednesday, who in recent weeks trained with the Argentine Under 20 team led by Javier Mascherano. Undoubtedly, he is faced with an unforeseen situation, considering that he is the fourth goalkeeper in Sanguinetti’s consideration.

It is that although Herrera was the substitute goalkeeper in the first three dates, with Arboleda as the starter and Macagno out due to injury, when the Colombian was absent due to the tear, the coach preferred to go up to San Juan to the first.

The reason for the DT was that he observed that San Juan was better than Herrera. He was not convinced by some performance of the latter in the red and black reserve.

San Juan was summoned for the matches against Central, Platense and Unión. Also for Board of Trustees. But a flu left him out of this last commitment and then Herrera was summoned. He didn’t imagine it. Unless the time of debut arrived and that Suddenly he will find himself facing the possibility of his first starting game.