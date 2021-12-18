Herrera opportunity: quality and experience, Roma think about it

CALCIOMERCATO ROME NEWS – Let’s talk about the next market moves from the pages of Corriere dello Sport (R. Maida). The latest idea of ​​the Rome meets the requirements requested by Mourinho: quality and experience.

In recent days in Trigoria it was offered the Hector Herrera card, 31-year-old Mexican midfielder expiring his contract with theAtletico Madrid.

This is not an investment, but a an opportunity: he played with Simeone this season only two games as a starter and it will hardly be confirmed in June. He can be taken for a fistful of millions by satisfying Atletico who would avoid losing him on a free transfer. It remains to be seen whether it is possible to find a salary agreement.

Herrera he has already been close to Roma in another era, when he played for Porto. And it has the international caliber that can improve the squad also from the point of view of mentality. Among other things, he has a Portuguese passport, so it does not create overloads in the slots for non-EU citizens. He is a central player but he also played outside in the Mexican national team.

Source: Corriere dello Sport