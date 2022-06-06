Herringbone highlights: the new and more elegant technique to embrace your gray or gray hair

The spike wicks either herringbone highlights become the new technique of embracing your Gray hair. Gone are the days of obsessing about total coverage of your gray hair because now hairdressers suggest we bet on those natural herringbone highlights that blend with your hair tone. we don’t stop accept gray hair in recent years, and especially now that we spaced out our visits to the hairdresser to embrace our gray mane.

Herringbone or herringbone highlights

the colorist Tom Smith has coined a new coloring technique that works to accept her gray hair. These are the herringbone highlights or herringbone highlights ideal for when you want to leave your gray hair and you want your natural gray hair be one of the highlights of your hair. Because this type of highlights use that nuance that enhances the tone of the gray instead of going against it.

In addition, these streaks weave over your gray or gray hair and result in a balanced mix of warm and cool tones. And although it is not a new technique, it is great because instead of placing the highlights, they are applied in such a way as to ensure a much more natural appearance. Plus, they’re lower maintenance highlights at the salon and require far fewer salon visits to touch up even on darker hair. They save time, money and they are also a way of accepting our gray hairs and wearing them in the most cool.

The point is that gray hair is nothing to be ashamed of, quite the contrary, there are more and more techniques to wear them splendidly and that more and more women are adopting. Of course, if last year the trend was the mixture of gray and gray hair, this year, we will talk about herringbone highlights.

Sarah Jessica Parker wears herringbone highlights that blend beautifully with her gray hair.GTres Online.

The gray revolution has been going on for years, but many colorists have attributed the widespread acceptance of different shades that work to fade our grays to the pandemic. Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker have already paved the way when it comes to leaving them on the color of their hair and in the coolest way. And although they don’t have all the gray hair in their hair, they are beginning to leave the gray mixing with tones that work on its root and her hair color. Eduardo Sanchezdirector of Maison Eduardo Sanchez He assures us that herringbone highlights are “a technique that could work, but silver foil must be used to obtain that result and they look great on hair with widely distributed gray hair.”

And the best thing about this herringbone trend is that it doesn’t try to hide gray hair but instead results in a balanced mix of warmer and cooler tones on your hair. And they enhance gray hair by including it in a pattern of hair color that enhances the hair additionally.

Just ask your colorist or hairstylist to blend your grays with the spikes not by alternating each color, but by dispersing and diffusing the different shades around the irregular pattern of your own gray or gray hair. Gray hair tends to appear sporadically and sparsely; some are even grouped into highlights, so instead of fighting them, we can come up with a look and hair color technique that totally suits you.

