Hervey Weinstein defends himself in a new trial for rape: it was transactional sex



The second trial for rape begins against the producer, who was already sentenced to 23 years in prison, with explicit testimonies: “He undressed me and caressed my chest, masturbating…”



“Everyone had transactional sex in Hollywood”, is the defense of their lawyers



He calls the women who accuse him “hypocrites” and “fools”, for now “repenting” of having slept with him in exchange for promotion

The life of Harvey Weinsteinone of the Hollywood’s most powerful movie producers, He fell in misfortune in 2018when several women accused him of sexual abuse and powerthus triggering the famous #MeToo movement. In 2020 he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for a charge of third degree rape committed on Jessica Mann, and a first degree sexual offense about production assistant Mimi Haley. He thus escaped life imprisonment being acquitted by a New York jury of the most serious charges (first degree rape).

As he did in 2020, the film mogul has returned to declare his innocence in the trial that started this Monday and is expected to last two months. To prove it, as explained Variety, the strategy of their lawyers is to try to show that his client was one more piece in the perverted Hollywood of 40 years ago, when they want to make believe that exchanging sex for power was normal.

“The MeToo turned Weinstein into the ‘Chernobyl of Hollywood’

Harvey Weinstein’s defense told the jury that there is absolutely no evidence against his client and used a cinematographic simile to say that every woman who will testify against him is an actress who will play a role on the dais that fits the MeToo narrative. His attorney, Mark Werskmansaid this feminist movement is like a movie that turned Weinstein into “Hollywood Chernobyl”, and set it as headlining, in the “burning radioactive” part of the “bad boy”.

Harvey Weinstein during the pre-trial hearing in Los AngelesPool

“Transactional sex is disgusting, but he did it, everyone did it”

The lawyer said that a “Fire hose of false and unprovable accusations” from women who agreed to have consensual sex with Weinstein, but years later, are ashamed and lying about what really happened. “Look at my client”Werksman said, pointing to Weinstein. “He is not Brad Pitt or George Clooney. Do you think these beautiful women had sex with him because he’s hot? No, it’s because he’s powerful.”Werksman said, referring back to his thesis that Hollywood has changed today, but in the past, “sex was a commodity” for “rich and powerful men, like my client. Transactional sex…may have been unpleasant…and now embarrassing.” “[Pero] they all did. He did it. They did it”.

Let us remember that the trigger for MeToo was a New York Times article that uncovered the assumption Harassment and sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein to twenty actresses. performers like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne or Jennifer Aniston they pointed it out. Celebrities who worked with him, such as Meryl Streep or Penelope CruzThey also spoke about it. The Spanish actress said that she had never had problems with him but described his behavior with other women as “unacceptable” and said she understood the victims.

“I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is,” Weinstein even said in the first trial, something that the actress of The Hunger Games denied.

The producer’s lawyer is now accusing the women who have made accusations against Weinstein of cynicism. “You have to lie to yourself, to yourself, to this court. Your hypocrisy will be on display.” plot.

The producer’s defense strategy, based on showing that his relationships with the plaintiffs were consensual, collides head-on with the direct accusation of the prosecution, which presents Weinstein as a convicted serial sexual predator and rapist who used business meetings as a cover to sexually assault women for decades, the majority aspiring actresses, who accepted for fear of reprisals.

“Their word against his”

On the first day of the trial, some of these women gave concrete examples of this abuse, speaking of “forced oral sex, groping” and even “rape”.

For Weinstein’s defense, it is heat the word of these women against that of their client, and refers to the lack of evidence presented, such as a police report, semen sample or surveillance video of any criminal activity. “If an accuser waits years to denounce, the accusation is reduced to his word”, said the producer’s lawyer, to which the prosecution will try to react by bringing a forensic psychiatrist as a witness.

Weinstein is facing lawsuits from at least four women. The most media is Jennifer Siebel Newsom, actress and director married to California Governor Gavin Newsomthat accused Weinstein of raping her in a hotel in 2005.

Jennifer Siebel, one of Weinstein’s alleged victimsRodin Eckenroth

Since then, “has become a prominent figure in the #MeToo movement,” acknowledged Werksman himself, but recalled that in the early 2000s she was a “Hollywood wannabe” and explained that episode, according to his client’s version.

There is no greater sign of consent than an orgasm, even if it is faked

the actress says faked an orgasm to end Weinstein’s assault quicklysomething that is used by Weinstein’s lawyer to turn the tables. “There is no sign of consent more enthusiastic than ‘yes, yes, yes,’ Mr. Weinstein believed she consented,” plot.

And added that Weinstein helped finance the Democratic Party of her husband, Gavin Newson, as proof of “exchange of sex for money or power”, and that the couple attended the producer’s parties in 2007, after the alleged rape, when Jennifer Siebel’s husband was mayor of San Francisco. “She brought her husband to meet and party with her rapist. Who does that?. He took money from his wife’s rapist for his political campaigns.”

Jennifer Siebel with her husband, Gavin Newsom, and US President Joe BidenDavid McNew

Werksman said that if Siebel Newsom hadn’t risen so high today, “she’d be just another chump who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead.”

The victims’ story: “I was shaking and felt like I was being dragged into the room”