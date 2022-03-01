“He’s a great dad.” Nicole McPherson defends her boyfriend “Chicharito” Hernández

The model nicole mcpherson defended her boyfriend, the footballer Javier “Chicharito” Hernandezof the people who question his way of being like a dad.

Upon arrival at the Miami airport after a flight from Los Angeles, Nicole She was questioned by the press about her relationship with the LA Galaxy player.

Regarding his courtship with the Mexican soccer player, he assured that he seeks to keep it private. “I’ll just say he’s a wonderful person, that’s all.”

nicole mcpherson

Photo: Instagram

In addition, McPherson denied the rumors that Hernández is a bad father after his breakup with the mother of his children, the Australian model Sarah Cohan.

“It is very far from the truth and it would be good if people do not add to what they think or see on networks… he is a great dada great dad,” he said.

Finally, Nicole he decided not to get into controversy when asked about the physical comparisons with Sarah. “You have to respect the mother of her children always and I respect her a lot, and that is, there is no reason to compare,” the Ecuadorian emphasized.

In early 2021, Javier announced his separation from the mother of his two children. A year later, the LA Galaxy star is happy and enjoying love with the South American model.