‘He’s a pathetic, negative guy’; in MLS tunden Gonzalo Higuain

It seems that in the MLS the attitude bothers and ‘unprofessionalism’ of the Pipita Higuain, at least that’s how he thinks Fabian Herbersplayer of chicagofire, given that attacked the Argentine considering that it is a ‘pathetic guy’ and wishing never play with him in the same club.

Higuain has been in the ranks of Inter Miami and despite having a strong character has not been involved in scandals with other soccer players; this time the Chicago Fire player did not hesitate to attack himall after their duel last weekend.

Higuaín, ‘a pathetic and negative guy’

Speaking for ‘Zee Soccer Podcast’, at herbers they asked him if during the match of the Chicago Fire vs. InterMiami had been approached Higuain to exchange shirtsa fact that ‘lit the fuse’ and brought much criticism to the Argentine.

“Fuck that guy.man. This guy is so pathetic. His whole body language is terrible. I wouldn’t want to be a teammate of yours. Fuck it, I don’t want to be a part of it. You see him and notice that he is not comfortable playing much less with his teammates”, said Fabian Herbers.

According to this footballer, Higuain it’s a player what does not contribute collectively or act as a leadersince he sees only for his interests and when he does something wrong I just knowsmell but he doesn’t try to replace it, so that attitude annoys him too much.

“It is so destructive, so negative with your own peers of team whom you are supposed to try to help. You’re supposed to lift themyou’re supposed to make them better as a leader and I think it will also be a long season for Miami and Higuain if that continues. Every time a pass failshe is just He rolls his eyes and does nothing. He’s a fucked up guy,” she said.

At this start of the 2022 season of the MLS Gonzalo Higuain played the 90 minutes of the clash between Inter Miami and Chicago Firethe same as finished 0-0 but it left a bad taste in the mouth of Fabian Herbers, who thrashed the Argentine.

