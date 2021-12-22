He’s an unvaccinated who got reinfected

In the United States, the Omicron variant is rampant, currently accounting for 73% of total cases. First victim of Omicron in Texas: he was not vaccinated and already had Covid. Biden: “Get vaccinated for yourself and your families.”

There Omicron variant has become the most widespread in the United States, where in the past few hours the first victim due to Omicron has also been recorded: it is a man between 50 and 60 years of age from Texas, not vaccinated and that is it reinfected, as well as being affected by previous pathologies. This is what the Harris County Health Department announced in an official statement. The new variant of the Coronavirus, first identified in South Africa last November and already present in over 80 countries around the world, it currently represents the 73% of infections across the US based on sequencing data for the week ending December 18, the CDC, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Monday. The statistics show a rapid increase in infections, equal to + 12.6 percent compared to the previous week.

Among the states most affected by Omicron are those of Washington, Oregon And Idaho. In the South, Florida, Alabama and Georgia have touched over 95% of cases of the new variant.

Despite this, there is not even a shadow of the on the horizon lockdown. President Joe Biden and his staff are merely recommending speeding up vaccinations, particularly the administration of booster doses, and to maintain prudent attitudes. “The cases of Omicron are on the rise in the United States. I want to give you an idea of ​​where we are and what we know – the White House tenant tweeted yesterday -. First of all we know that vaccines work. Who gets the third dose with Pfizer or Modern, has a high degree of protection against serious diseases due to Omicron. An adult who chooses not to be vaccinated will face an extremely difficult winter for their family and community. Cases of Omicron will increase over the next few days, even among fully vaccinated individuals, but doctors say they will likely have no mild symptoms or symptoms. We still have to keep the precautions and stay alert. Listen to the advice of doctors: even if you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in a public setting. It will help protect you and others, especially children under 5 who cannot yet be vaccinated. “

At present, nearly 73 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and 30 percent have received the booster. Meanwhile, the party of New Year’s in Times Square: the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, has announced that he will make a decision on the matter by Christmas after the boom of cases related to the Omicron variant in the Big Apple. “There is an ongoing discussion, we will make a final decision on what can be done for sure before Christmas and we are working closely with those sponsoring the event to figure out which is the best way forward”, he said. explained the mayor.