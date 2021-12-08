He’s completely transformed for his new role – can you recognize this actor?

In the 2000s he was the idol of many teenage girls which he conquered by taking part in a very famous musical saga. Blue eyes and lively eyes; over the years he has shown that he knows how to move away from the role that had consecrated him by interpreting other characters, even very different ones. And it is precisely for his latest film that the actor seems to have completely transformed. Have you managed to figure out who we are talking about?

It’s really Zac Efron! After the great success with High School Musical which saw him play the role of Troy Bolton, a basketball player with a passion for singing, the actor has also dedicated himself to other roles. He took part in several comedies such as 17 Again – Back to high school, Bad neighbors And Bad neighbors 2. Most recently she starred opposite Alexandra Daddario and Dwayne Johnson in the remake of the hit TV series from the 90s. Baywatch. Among other roles he also played the ruthless serial killer Ted Bund in the film Ted Bundy – Criminal fascination with Lily Collins and John Malkovich.

COTA Films, Voltage Pictures, Ninjas Runnin ‘Wild Productions

Zac Efron: the completely transformed actor for his new film

The new film of the actor is Gold, a survival thriller. He will play a character who will have to fight to survive in a hostile environment after separating from his partner with whom he ventured in search of gold. The film was shot in the Australian gods mountain range Flinders Ranges at the end of 2020. In the released trailer, the actor is completely transformed by demonstrating the struggle his character faces. The climatic conditions of the desert will put it to the test, between the scorching sun and the absence of water. The painting of a man who goes to the extreme in order to obtain the coveted gold and protect it from those who try to steal it.