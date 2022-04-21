“He’s dying!”: Drew Barrymore reunited with her ET mom Dee Wallace for the film’s 40th anniversary

UNITED STATES-. Monday April 18 drew Barrymore He lived a melancholy moment and shared it with his viewers. As part of the 40th anniversary of the classic film ETdirected by steven spielbergthe star invited to his program The Drew Barrymore Show a Dee Wallacewho played her mother in the film when the driver was a little girl.

“That was the first day on set and I’m sitting in this really tall director’s chair,” she recalled. Wallace73, while holding an old photograph of her and Barrymore. “And Drew comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, I’m going to sit on your lap now.’ And I said, ‘Well, Drew come up. I mean, I knew you were going to be a director/producer back then,” she excitedly told the host.

Then even though Barrymore claimed he “saw the wires” and “knew the deal” with the animatronic puppets of ET, Wallace he contradicted her and remembered an amusing anecdote. “Oh, don’t believe that for a moment,” he exclaimed before revealing that one day he found a young Barrymore, who was between 6 and 7 years old at the time, in the corner as she struck up a conversation with the idle puppet.

Drew Barrymore grew fond of ET

“From that point on, Steven (Spielberg) had two guys on ET at all times, so every time you went to talk to him, his eyes could work and his head could go up and down and he could talk back to you,” he said. Wallace. The actress also recalled the reaction of Barrymore while filming the deathbed scene of ETwith whom the little girl had formed a connection.

“I walked over and said, ‘Okay, Drew, now we’re going to shoot the scene where ET is dying, but you know he’s not really dying, honey. He’s acting, just like us, okay?’ And you looked at me and said, ‘I know, Dee. Do you think I’m stupid?’ So, I picked you up, we walked onto the set. You took one look at ET and you were crying ‘Oh, she’s dying, Dee! She’s dying,'” he recalled. Wallace.