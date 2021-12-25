“He’s fine but it’s not him anymore …”

Michael Schumacher has lived away from the spotlight for years due to a tragic accident that upset his life, changing it forever. First the coma, then the rehabilitation in the clinic, and finally the return home: the family wants to remain reserved about his life since 2013. Now his wife Corinna and their children Mick and Gina Maria have agreed to talk about Schumi in a documentary about he.

Michael Schumacher, his wife Corinna, speaking 8 years after the accident

Michael Schumacher was the victim of a tragic accident on 29 September 2013 while skiing in the Savoy mountains. The sample was operated on urgently and was hospitalized for a long time for a rehabilitation program.

For some time he has lived again with his family, who lovingly follow him and is totally silent about his condition. However, in recent months, his wife Corinna and children Gina Maria and Mick have agreed to participate in a documentary about Schumi, which is available on Netflix.

“We live together, we follow the treatments, we do everything so that Michael is well and can improve” Corinna revealed. “We want you to feel that the family is united “ he added. “It is evident that Michael I miss you every day, our children miss it, the family is missing all, to his father, to all those who love him. We all miss him “ his bitter confession.

“Michael is there, he’s different but he’s there “ He then explained, suggesting how things changed after the accident. “It gives us strength,” she said hopefully. “He has always protected us, now we must do it” his promise.

Mick Schumacher is Michael’s son and like him he races in Formula 1. Born in 1999, the young and promising was just 14 when his father was the victim of an accident in France. Today, Mick and his sister Gina Maria (1997) can only describe what happened to Schumi as “unfair”.

“I have so many things to talk about with my father” he explained sadly. “Now I’m in Formula One, we could discuss many things. I’d drop everything just to be able to experience this“

He declared his son moved.

His friend and colleague Jeand Todt is also very sorry.

On December 29, 2013 Jean Todt lost a part of himself and is holding on to what remains.

Todt visits him periodically – one of the few admitted by his wife Corinna to be able to see the current conditions of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion – renewing a friendship that resists everything. You say Todt and you immediately think of Schumacher. One of the most successful pairs in the history of sport, the duo that brought Ferrari back to dominate the world of motors. Five consecutive titles from 2000 to 2004: Maranello is once again the mecca of Formula 1.