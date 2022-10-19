‘He’s having a bad time’, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo fans don’t want to hear about possible retirement

At 37, is this the announced end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s career? In the streets of Lisbon in any case, there remains a icon. Even if José recognizes that this season is complicated: “VSIt’s too late, Manchester coach doesn’t like Cristiano Ronaldo“, he acknowledges. “When they lost 6-3 against City, the decision not to bring him in for at least a quarter of an hour, that’s really a shame“, he adds to support his point.

It is indeed a complicated season for “CR7”. The Portuguese has been ghostly since the start of the season, when his Manchester United club receives Tottenham on Wednesday October 19 for the 12th day of the Premier League in England. Sign of this galley season, the yet fivefold of the trophy does not appear in the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or 2022. A first since 2006.

For some fans, the Seleção star should never have left Real Madrid. But to Lisbon, it is unavoidable, especially in a World Cup year. “He does not have the level, but what counts is the head, the mind and the heartwants to believe Rodolphe. The body may not follow, with his age, it’s complicated“, he adds, but “he is there for his country, he always has been and he has proven it”.

The Portuguese therefore dream of seeing him – finally – world champion next December in Qatar. Some even dream of seeing him return to the country. “He’s going to end his career here anyway!says Jose. He’s having a bad time, it’s a shame, but after that he’s going to end in style, that’s for sure!“, he adds. Sporting fans say it: if the idol returns, he must return to Lisbon, with his son Cristiano Junior, only 11 years old, who has already joined the training center of Manchester United.