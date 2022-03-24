“He’s just a boy!” Jon Stewart Defends Pete Davidson From Kanye West Attacks

In the last weeks, Peter Davidson has had to face the attacks of kanye-west on social networks and although the comedian has preferred to remain silent, some of his friends have come out to defend him, including Jon Stewart.

During an appearance on Howard Stern’s “SiriusXM” radio show, the comedian spoke about the state of mind of the actor, whom he knows very well, and has even developed a “very paternal instinct.”

“I know Pete very well. He’s just a kid trying to live his life. She is one of my favorite people. He is just a smart, funny kid trying to live his life,” she stated.

On How He Handled The “Saturday Night Live” Comedian’s Controversial Feud With kanye-westwhich unfolded after the rapper split from Kim Kardashian.

“I think he’s doing the best he can in that situation when it comes to something so explosive and charged, with all kinds of other things. I love that boy,” he said. jon in an interview for Howard Stern.

Stewart He talked about the reasons why he feels so much appreciation for Davidson. “He and I know each other from comedy, from going on tour. Dave (Chappelle) and I were doing shows in Boston and Houston, and Pete came out and performed. And he and (John) Mulaney worked near where I live in Jersey, so I’d go get pizza at a place and we’d hang out and become friends from there.”

The fight

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. She and the rapper share four children: North, eight, Chicago, four; and the children Saint, six, and Psalm, two.

Kim made her relationship official with davidson on Instagram on March 11, more than a week after the businesswoman was declared legally single amid her divorce from West.

She and Davidson first made headlines in October 2021 after sharing a kiss during a skit on “Saturday night Live” when Kardashian made her hosting debut.

After going public with their romance, West he began to speak out against his estranged wife and her new boyfriend. Earlier this month, the rapper sparked some controversy over a music video for his song “Eazy,” which appeared to show Davidson being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive by West.

The support Pete Davidson received

Recently, Davidson’s co-stars in “Saturday night Live”Bowen Yang and Chris Redd also spoke about the controversy between Pete and West, which began to attack him after he began dating Kim Kardashian.

“We are supporting him by giving him space. I think he’s just, you know, realizing it, because I think a lot of things are out of his control. We are all thinking of him, and we love him very much,” Yang said.

For his part, Redd said he prefers not to make fun of West as “there is a serious layer to that situation.” “I think Pete is handling it well and you know, he’s starting to talk again, and he’s handling it well,” he said.