“He’s like my Michael Jordan”

2022-03-09

Pep Guardiola He has no doubts about the footballer who greatly influenced his career as a manager. The Catalan does not tire of surrendering to Leo Messi and, in a dialogue with Olé, he once again dedicated authentic praise to him after having directed it more than a decade ago when they made history together in the FC Barcelona. He reveals that he left Guardiola’s Barcelona because he wasn’t happy ”In my coaching career it means everything. He knows that there were incredible players who helped him when we were together at Barcelona in those four years. There was an impressive group. Many stars at a fair time and age. We got together and it had to happen”, assured the now coach of the Manchester City. ”Xavi, Puyol, Iniesta… Between all of them, a once-in-a-lifetime chemistry was generated. We won a lot and without Messi we would have also won titles but… how many? No, impossible”, admits Guardiola.

In addition, Pep compares the Argentine star with one of the NBA legends. ”Without comparing myself, Leo is like my Michael Jordan, when Phil Jackson could feel that feeling that everything was flowing and there were no problems. It was ‘we grab the plane and we’re going for another one’ and so on. I owe him a nice bottle of wine to thank him for the contracts he made me sign.” The ‘curse’ that chases Guardiola in the Champions League Questioned about how it has evolved Messi, the spell was clear. “You get older and the energy you have at 20 is not the same now. We all change, we are all different. He has changed, he has played millions of games in his legs, in his head and he is readjusting, as it should be”. “When he was 20 or 21 he showed that energy of taking on the world and a youth that was seen in his legs for the efforts that we asked of him. Today, at 34, he is smart enough to know when to do it and when not to,” Guardiola added.