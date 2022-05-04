“He’s my best friend in the world of football…”

Just as Lionel Messi has Luis Suárez, Cristiano Ronaldo has forged a very special bond with Marcelo and Neymar has always said he sees Dani Alves as a brother, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has long confessed the name of the best friend he has in the world soccer.

Already during his second stint at AC Milan, the Swedish senior team’s all-time top scorer said that after spending time with him in four different countries, he managed to establish a great relationship on and off the field with the Brazilian Maxwell

“We had a good time. We both had a great race. We have won many trophies together. (Maxwell) is my best friend in the world of football and I am happy to be able to share happiness with him. He’s an amazing guy. And he has a lot of patience to put up with me. It’s a great capacity”said Ibracadabra, in words (2020) which are shared on UEFA’s official website.

Both were born in 1981, both played for Ajax, both were with Inter, both passed through FC Barcelona at the time of Pep Guardiola and both left their mark on the project which completely changed Paris Saint-Germain.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Maxwell were partners for 11 seasons and celebrated titles together in 4 different countries. The ball led them to build a brotherly relationship.