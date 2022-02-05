“He’s ready for Juve”

Polemics immediately in the first half of Inter-Milan: “He is ready for Juventus”

Inter And Milan in the locker room with the result 1-0 in favor of the Nerazzurri team. He unlocked Ivan Perisic with a nice volley on the development of a corner kick of the great former Hakan Calhanoglustill decisive after the penalty of the first leg.

A well-deserved advantage on points from Simone’s team Inzaghimuch more dangerous than Giroud and companions. The only save made by Handanovicin fact, it was on a great shot from outside Tonali. In general, however, the reigning Italian champions are in control. And the first controversies were not lacking, especially on social networks at the start of the match. In the viewfinder Theo Hernandez: the Milan full-back has been accused of simulations by the Nerazzurri fans.

Inter-Milan derby, controversy over Theo Hernandez: “Ready for Juve”

“It’s ready for the Juventus“Some Inter fans write controversially. Below are the most significant tweets collected by Calciomercato.it:

Theo simulator at Cuadrado level. – Deliux1⃣9 “Fake Interista Resized” (@ deliux9) February 5, 2022

I would see Theo very well at Juventus in the same style! #Inter Milan – ♕ (@IlBarone_Siculo) February 5, 2022