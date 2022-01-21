“He’s sincere, he wants to stay in Naples”

Continue to discuss the contractual situation of Dries Mertens: his contract is in fact expiring next summer and many ask for his stay. The news is back in the news today after theinterview issued by the Belgian forward al Corriere dello Sportin which he once again stated his clear willingness to stay in Naples.

TO Radio Mars during the transmission Mars Sport Live intervened Antonio Giordanothe reporter of the Corriere dello Sport author of the above interview. Here is what is reported:

“Mertens away? The risk of it ending up like this is real. My concern yesterday was to be able to transfer the experiences and expressions of a guy who doesn’t want to bluff. He was the manifesto ofabsolute sincerity. He does not have to do anything else to conquer anyone, the city has given him a form of empathy that is immediately triggered and vice versa. It pleases me to have succeeded, I would have been sorry not to have been able to carry the message to people.



Photo: Getty – Dries Mertens

L’economic aspect can it weigh? I am not here to make figures and it is not up to me to make them, however, there is a fair offer to be made. I only understood one thing: that Mertens wants to stay in Naples. But also another: it is a extremely smart guy. You know you are 35, that you pay for age in the transfer market, which can give Napoli a lot but less than what he has given.

This is not a contract but a sentimental speech that Napoli must grasp as such and enhance through sentiment, deciding freely. But without losing the opportunity to still have one of the few flag men that remain. Mertens may be thepart-time striker with which you then cast a bridge into the futurethen choosing a man who is going to represent you around the world. He speaks good Italian, a nice Neapolitan. He also said that he would like to work for young players“.