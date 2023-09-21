“He’s so sensitive”: Timothée Chalamet beats out co-star Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland in race to become the next Willy Wonka

Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet is considered one of the most talented young actors of the time. The 27-year-old Hollywood star, who has been in the news recently for his romance with American socialite Kylie Jenner, also has his fans looking forward to his upcoming projects, which also includes his return as Paul Atreides. Dune: Part 2 and the founder of Wonka’s Chocolate Factory in the musical fantasy, wonka,

While Paul King’s prequel has kept the actor’s fans interested in the film, he almost lost the lead role to his fellow actor and friend, Tom Holland. The film’s director and producer revealed the news in the latest issue of Total Film magazine.

Timothée Chalamet won the lead role wake up over tom holland

Being one of the most popular and talented stars of their generation, both Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland have been cast in the same role many times. interstellar The actor has spoken about auditioning for the role of Marvel superhero Spider-Man, which later went to him dune Co-star, Zendaya’s partner.

While the Marvel star snubbed an Oscar nominee for the role of the web-swinging superhero, Chalamet has also won the role for Holland. He is all set to return to the silver screen as Willy Wonka in the prequel to the 1971 film. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Which focuses on the journey of a young Willy Wonka.

However, according to the latest issue of Total Film Magazine, unresolved Starr was also considered for the lead role in the film. Previous reports also shared that the studio wanted Tom Holland or Timothée Chalamet to be cast as the lead in the musical fantasy. and finally it went away dune star.

During his recent interview, producer David Heyman explained why Chalamet is perfect for the role. “He’s a great actor, extremely likeable, he’s got a twinkle in his eye, he’s very sensitive,” Heyman told Total Film magazine that he can handle every emotion and has the voice of an angel. He also claimed that Wonka is very different from what the actor has done so far.

Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland are close friends

Although the pair have not shared the screen till now, Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland are quite close and are good friends. The two have talked about each other on several occasions and have even tried out or been considered for the same role.

Chalamet recalled auditioning for the role of the MCU superhero at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. “I read it twice, and I broke out in a sweat because of sheer nervousness,” he said (via The Hollywood Reporter). Holland has also admitted that they are “Often part of the same conversation.”

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I admire him. I really like him as a friend. And he’s a good partner in a business that’s very difficult.” Fans also enjoyed the sweet interaction between the two when the English actor prank called Chalamet during an appearance BBC Radio 1. And there is no doubt that seeing them together on screen will be a treat for their fans too.

Wonka will be released on December 15, 2023.

Source: Total Film Magazine via The Direct