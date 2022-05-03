“He’s the best coach in the world…”

Throughout his brilliant career, Cristiano Ronaldo has evolved under the orders of several great coaches. From Sporting de Lisbon to Real Madrid via Manchester United, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner owes his success to his talent but also to these coaches whose trust he has won.

Whether with Sir Alex Ferguson, José Mourinho, Zinedine Zidance or Carlo Ancelotti, Ronado has won titles. But when it came to choosing the best of them, the Portuguese international chose the Special One.

A few years ago, while still playing at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo gave an interview to the daily Publico.

CR7 has always considered Ferguson as a father but in his interview he did not hesitate to designate José Mourinho as the best coach in the world.

“José is the best coach in the world. For me, he is the number one, the best I have worked with during my career. It’s wonderful to work with him because I’m a person who likes to win and hates to lose.

Everyone is focused here on the Champions League. My dream as a player is to win it again. I am very happy. I like coaches with a winning mindset like Mourinho. The titles he won, in the clubs where he went, speak for him.said Ronaldo.