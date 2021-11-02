he’s the usual fighter but he’s out in the first round

Immediately out Lorenzo Sonego from Rolex Paris Masters 2021. The 26-year-old from Turin has just been beaten by Taylor Fritz, fearsome American player who precedes him by a position in the world ranking, fresh from the final at the ATP in St. Petersburg and from the semifinal to Indian Wells (after having ousted Berrettini and Sinner). The match was decided in three sets (1h and 52 minutes). Let’s find out more!

The match: Fritz beats Sonego 3-6; 6-2; 6-3

The first set

Sonego starts immediately. The blue first holds the bar at 15, then manages to break the American (after an extremely hard-fought game) and then makes 3-0 going up from 0-30. After that, the set goes by quite fast, with Lorenzo not hesitating to serve (only 6 points conceded in total) and goes to close on the result of 6-3.

The second set

From the beginning of the second set Fritz appears slightly growing, even if Sonego continues to administer the advantage in some way. After four games it is 2-2, with the blue who very well cancels a break point (the first one granted) to the opponent in the fourth game.

At this point, however, the American begins to press harder and in the sixth game he earns the chance to reach 4-2, a goal that hits the first of the two opportunities available. Followed by the 5-2 and the final 6-2 of the set, obtained by Fritz thanks to the second personal break. Now yes, the music has changed: Taylor seems much more confident than Lorenzo.

The third set

Upon returning to the field, the bad feelings are confirmed: Fritz holds the bar with much less difficulty than the blue. Net of a break point conceded in the fifth game (later taken home), the American commands the game without any problem.

The turning point comes in the sixth game, when Lorenzo gets his serve off for the third time in the match. In the end, Fritz closes at 6-3 despite the Turin’s desperate attempt to get back into the game.

Sonego’s match statistics

Ace: 7

Double fouls: 2

Percentage before service: 58%

Percentage of points before service: 65%

Percentage of second service points: 58%

Break balls saved / allowed: 2/5

Fritz’s match statistics

Ace: 5

Double fouls: 1

Percentage before service: 67%

Percentage of points before service: 79%

Second service point percentage: 62%

Break balls saved / conceded: 2/3

