“He’s using Harry and Meghan”

After bomb interviews released in recent months by Harry And Meghan, the spotlight shifts to the Duchess’s father, Thomas Markle. To the microphones of 60 Minutes Australia, the former director of photography lashed out at it Oprah Winfrey, rea – according to his point of view – to take advantage of Sussex for personal interests: “I think he’s using them for build a network and new shows ».

“I also believe he exploited the weakness of a man, to get him to say things that they should not be said on TVAdded Mr. Markle, hinting that Harry would have to face family problems privately, away from the cameras. “Sure, Oprah won’t agree and might as well sue me, but I don’t care. I think it is maneuvering the prince“.

Thomas then focused on relationship with his daughter, with whom he has not spoken for over three years: «The last one conversation with Meghan dates back to two days before royal wedding (May 2018, ed), I was lying on a hospital bedRecalled Thomas, who because of that heart problem was forced to skip the wedding in London. He thought about replacing it Charles, who accompanied the former actress to the altar.

“I have appreciated the gesture, ”he revealed. “I preferred to be there, but I couldn’t have asked a better substitute. By the way I believe that we would get along, he too is suffering like me the break with her son and therefore I understand his pain ». The difference, however, is that Harry has multiple times reiterated the causes of the estrangement from her father, while Meghan has not never treated officially the topic.

According to the reconstructions, at the base of the rift father daughter there would be the famous fake photo shoot orchestrated by Thomas and a private letter written by Meghan ended up being fed to the tabloids: “I apologized a hundred times. I didn’t do anything about it terribly wrong, was a stupid mistakeConcluded Mr. Markle, whom he would like so much to embrace Archie And Lilibet Diana.

“I’ll be 77 next month. I don’t seek compassion, I only tell the reality: risk of never meet my grandchildren. I am a good grandfather and I do not lose hope, even if this situation it hurts me a lot. Even the murderers in prison have a family that goes to find them. And I I’m not a killer“.

