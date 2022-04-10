Heung-min Son takes revenge on Mexico and scores three goals against Dibu Martínez

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.04.2022 16:46:08





the korean Heung Min Son came to the ‘defense’ of Mexico this Saturday after he scored three goals of the four received by the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinezin the defeat suffered at home by Aston-Villa (0-4) against Tottenham on the premier league.

The attacker of spurs took care of score a hat trick in minutes 3, 66 and 71, thus becoming a real nightmare for goalkeeper Dibu Martínezwho was put in the eye of the hurricane a few days ago when celebrated by saying “easy, easy” the fact that the Tri appeared in the Argentina Group during the draw for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

His words they have earned him to be a victim of the Mexicanswho have followed his performance under a magnifying glass since the said against the Triwhere it has not turned out well since since that time has suffered two defeats: one against Wolverhampton and one against Tottenham.

As if this were not enough, one of the darlings of the Mexican fans he scored the three goals this Saturday, since Heung-min Son is more than remembered in our country for the goal he scored Germany in the past Russia World Cup 2018same as ‘helped’ the Tri to advance round despite their loss to Sweden on the last day of the Group Phase of that competition.

MEMES rained down on Dibu Martínez after the win

​