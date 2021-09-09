HEX outperforms Cardano and Dogecoin in terms of market cap?

HEX (CRYPTO: HEX), a cryptocurrency associated with a project claiming to be the first blockchain certificate of deposit, has seen a soaring market capitalization, ahead of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), if CoinMarketCap (CMC) data is to be believed.

What happened

At the time of publication, Hex had a market cap of nearly $ 79.1 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Screenshot from CoinMarketCap showing Hex’s market cap and its 201st place in the rankings

This would put the coin ahead of ADA, which had a market capitalization of $ 77.7 billion at the time of publication, making it the third largest cryptocurrency in the world by this metric.

It is worth noting that, at the time of publication, other data providers such as Messari Crypto And Coingecko they do not provide the market capitalization metric for HEX and do not include it in the list of major cryptocurrencies in circulation.

On Wednesday evening, HEX was listed as the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap. Benzinga contacted the cryptocurrency exchange’s proprietary price tracking website Binance to clarify whether it was an anomaly, but at the time of publication of the article he had not received a reply; an hour later HEX disappeared from the list of the top 100 cryptocurrencies, but its market cap continues to show an amount that would put it above Cardano.

CoinMarketCap screenshot taken at 9:39 PM ET.

Loading... Advertisements

Because it is important

If CMC’s data proves accurate, now HEX would be a bigger coin than not only ADA, but also SOL, which has been doing very well lately, climbing 427.58% over the past 30 days and 82.01%. % in the last week.

Following the data from CMC, HEX also surpassed the market capitalization of DOGE, which grew by 4,365.1% since the beginning of the year, taking it to eighth place in the list of prices of cryptocurrencies on the site.

This is a remarkable rise for a project whose disclaimer page states: “HEX is not a financial title. There are actually no coins, they are just numbers in a distributed database. In reality, nothing is given to anyone ”.

The disclaimer ends on a sore point, in a strictly literal sense: “You will notice that the theme of all the above text is that you should definitely have no expectations of any kind about anything and, if something goes wrong, you shouldn’t go wrong. seek compensation anywhere, and you shouldn’t get any. “

A Cointelegraph report from May 2020 pointed out that HEX “true supporters” are claiming on social media that the whales have staked a lot, and since the project rewards them this is not a scam.

On the other hand, cryptocurrency media have mocked the cryptocurrency founded by Richard Heart calling HEX useless and a downright scam, Cointelegraph noted at the time.

The podcast host is reportedly among the critics of HEX PeterMcCormack and the writer of Bitcoin Magazine Vlad Costea.