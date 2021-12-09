Hextech Mayhem A League of Legends Story Review: An explosive game

After enjoying Arcane and devouring in one bite Ruined King: A League of Legends story (the League of Legends Ruined King review is just a click away), we jumped on Hextech Mayhem, a horizontal scrolling action-platformer belonging to the same anthology series that will be enriched, in 2022, with a new episode, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, an action adventure set in the icy lands of the Freljord. In short, in this period Runeterra is the great protagonist of the expansionist strategy of Riot Games. The development team, this time, is Choice Provisions, the independent studio that created all of the Bit.Trip, a peculiar IP based mainly on a mix poised between runner ups and rhythm games. Certainly, the partnership signed with Riot Games is certainly the most important for the collective, and represents its classic leap in quality. And there are many jumps to perform in Hextech Mayhem.

A debate on the explosions

The premises from which the game starts are rather light-hearted, but they still serve to outline the motivations that move the small, devilish protagonist, a pestiferous Yordle named Ziggs, in its unlikely mission.

The latter is in constant controversy with the eccentric and brilliant inventor Cecil B. Heimerdinger, a member of the board of Piltover and the only boss of the game and character that everyone will have come to know from the animated series Netflix (by the way, catch our review of Arcane!). Ziggs is therefore engaged in one rather animated discussion with the professor: a debate about the usefulness and the wonderful, destructive beauty of explosives. The methods by which the tiny bomber intends to prove his theory obviously pass for one total destruction. This simple canvas does nothing but give life to a very short adventure, certainly as peculiar as it is well done.

Run, shoot, jump

Essentially Hextech Mayhem, taking up the formula of the genre platform runner fielded by Bit.Trip, it allows us to control the run of the little Ziggs along two-dimensional scenarios. The Yordle will do nothing but run at breakneck speed towards the goal, leaving the player to take all necessary actions – always to the rhythm of the music – to bring as much chaos as possible, avoid every obstacle that comes in front of him and, of course, recover all the gears necessary to unlock the next stage. In this sense, the adventure lasting about four hours, is divided into “worlds” or locations which in turn are made up of different scenarios.

At first glance, the gameplay seems rather simple: the mapping of the commands is placed on only three keys, with which to jump, move down, and throw a bomb.

Just like it happens in any rhythm game these actions must be performed at the right time, that is when the character arrives exactly on the relative icons. In this way the score multiplier (or Mayhem Meter) receives an important boost. Even if the fleet of commands is small, the latter act mainly as “guidelines“for more advanced scenarios.

Continuing, on the other hand, the title confronts us not only with various combinations, increasingly complex, but also allows us to indulge in a kind of freestyle, disseminating the environments of objects to be collected only and exclusively by daring with our inventiveness, even going beyond the background music track that represents the other great protagonist of the game.

Although it is evident from the first jumps that the sound accompaniment is not exactly irresistible, all in all the songs are enjoyable and are useful most of the time to keep the right rhythm and press the keys at the correct juncture.

Few content, but challenging

From a purely stylistic point of view, Hextech Mayhem is finished properly: the graphic sector is enriched by one extremely lively and clear color palette which makes a good impression and helps the player to quickly associate the keys with the color that appears on the screen. The time to look around is really reduced to a flicker because of the speed of the action and the concentration required to execute all the moves to perfection.

For the rest, given its genesis as a budget-priced production, Hextech Mayhem does not offer many cinematics and it simply gives the player a little input at the start of each stage or boss fight, making the play experience a seamless run. The game, as we said, lasts only a handful of hours: outside the unlocking of particular skins for the little protagonist and mechanisms to continue the story, in terms of longevity Hextech Mayhem will only be able to keep hardcore gamers busy, the so-called “completists”, those who constantly want to improve their score at the end of each level. Certainly such categories of users will have their work cut out, since even on a “normal” level the title of Choice Provisions is quite demanding.